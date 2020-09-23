Matt James' Season of The Bachelor Officially Begins Filming

Matt James is ready to hand out his roses.

The Bachelor star confirmed he started filming the ABC dating competition series with one simple message. "See y'all in 2 months," the 27-year-old reality TV personality captioned his post on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

On Instagram Stories, Matt gave a shout out to his best friend and fellow Bachelor Nation star, Tyler Cameron. "What a crazy 6 months, I love you brother, wouldn't be here if it wasn't for you an your mama... (Oh & I'll be back, with a plus one)," he shared.

In June, Matt was officially announced as The Bachelor, which was a history-making moment considering he's the franchise's first Black male lead. He was originally cast to compete for Clare Crawley's heart on her season of The Bachelorette.

Of the news, Matt couldn't hold back his excitement.

"I've heard from a lot of my Black friends that aren't Bachelor Nation faithful that are excited about me and honored by the position I'm in," he told Chris Harrison in June during The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons—Ever!