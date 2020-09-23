Kaitlyn Bristowe Pushes Past Ankle Injury on Dancing With the Stars

Sometimes Dancing With the Stars is a dangerous place to be.

Towards the start of Tuesday's episode of the ABC reality hit—the first elimination of the season—host Tyra Banks announced that former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe had suffered an ankle injury that was currently being looked at, and her DWTS future was uncertain.

"Will she pull through?" Tyra said. "We'll find out later. We'll find out live."

The mystery of whether Kaitlyn would dance continued to be teased throughout the show until about halfway through, when her pro partner Artem Chigvintsev took the stage to announce that Kaitlyn would indeed dance tonight. Phew!