Zari 2.0 Finally Joins Book Club in DC's Legends of Tomorrow Deleted Scene

It took a while, but Zari 2.0 really grew on us.

Like all of the Arrowverse shows, Legends of Tomorrow faced a few changes when it returned after Crisis on Infinite Earths—the main one being that Zari (Tala Ashe), former flannel-wearing hacker, was now a fashion-forward internet celebrity. It took us all a minute to get used to the change, but it might have taken Zari herself the longest to really feel at home on the Waverider.

In the season five episode "Romeo v. Juliet: Dawn of Justness" (which is just the greatest dig at DC's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), Zari 2.0 finally agreed to join Book Club, delighting Ava (Jes Macallan) and Mona (Ramona Young). You can see the joy on their face in the deleted scene above, exclusive to E! News. Zari 2.0 is finally accepting her place among the Legends!