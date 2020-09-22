TikTok Stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio Reveal How They Deal With Cyberbullying

Fame comes at you fast, especially for sisters Charli D'Amelio and Dixie D'Amelio.
In a matter of months, the TikTok stars went from having a few thousand followers to a combined followership of over 126 million. In an interview with Seventeen, the two teens detailed their astronomical social media growth and notoriety— including their parents Heidi and Marc D'Amelio—in such a short time.
"Even when I started to gain a following," admitted 16-year-old Charli, "I definitely never thought that it would be this much ever in my life." To date, the TikTokers have accumulated cosmetic partnerships, a podcast called Charli and Dixie: 2 Chix launching in October, a signature Dunkin Donuts drink, a book deal, new music, a starring role in the YouTube series Attaway General, and a reality TV show in the works.
However, even with all the fame and fortune, the teens still have to be, well, teens. And both sisters understand that a lot of Gen-Zers their age, including themselves, are dealing with typical adolescent woes—one of which being bullying.
However, even with all the fame and fortune, the teens still have to be, well, teens. And both sisters understand that a lot of Gen-Zers their age, including themselves, are dealing with typical adolescent woes—one of which being bullying.
"A lot of people around my age, some younger, some older, are the prime ages for most types of bullying," said Charli. "We all need to be more conscious of the things we say about people because it can really affect them. As a society, we definitely need to be more careful with our words and make sure we are treating people with kindness."
Dixie also has her own way of dealing with online haters and cyber bullying.
"I have all my comments off so I don't really get mean ones," added the 19-year-old internet star. "But I usually just make a joke out of it or ignore it, because it doesn't matter. They don't know who you are as a person so it's not worth my time to argue with someone or defend myself." Both sisters have faced their fair share of trolls online, however Charli's fans applauded the star for speaking openly about her struggles with an eating disorder.
Charli bravely posted an Instagram Story earlier this month, in which she shared in part, "It's so uncomfortable to admit to even your closest friends and family, let alone the world. I've been afraid to share that I have an eating disorder, but ultimately I hope that by sharing this I can help someone else. I know eating disorders are something that so many other people are battling behind closed doors."