See Morgan Stewart's Stunning Pregnancy Pics

A mom in the making.

As E! readers are surely aware, Morgan Stewart and her fiancé Jordan McGraw are expecting their first child together!

The Daily Pop and Nightly Pop host has been documenting her pregnancy on social media ever since she made the announcement in August, and we can't get enough of all the adorable baby bump pics.

The couple already revealed they're having a girl—prompting Morgan to joke, "She may not be great at math but at least we know she'll be well dressed,"—and exclusively told E! News, "We are so excited about our baby girl! We can't WAIT to meet her."

Morgan also opened up about her pregnancy on Daily Pop, saying, "First of all, I'm so happy that we can now say that out loud and it's no longer a secret. Because the secret-keeping for that long, for me, has been one of the hardest things I've ever had to go through."