Watch Doctors Face an Ethical Dilemma in a Sneak Peek at Transplant

If the Schitt's Creek Emmys sweep taught us one thing, it's that now's the time to pay closer attention to Canadian TV.

In early September, NBC aired the series premiere of Transplant, a new medical drama that just so happened to be the most-watched series on Canada's CTV network earlier this year, according to Deadline. The 13-episode show follows Dr. Bashir "Bash" Hamed (Hamza Haq), a doctor from Syria who arrives in Canada after fleeing his home country with his sister, Amira, and overcoming war as an emergency medicine doctor.

Unsure of what the future holds, we find Bash quickly scoring a residency at a top hospital in Toronto following a nearly-fatal accident in which he helped save the life of said hospital's senior doctor. The framework sets Bash up for plenty of confrontation with new colleagues and patients as he attempts to start over in a new country.

Over time, he also certainly plants himself as someone others can look up to.