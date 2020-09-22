EMMYS 2020

The Complete List of Winners
EmmysZendaya Makes HistoryEmmys Best DressedE! People's Choice AwardsSchitt's Creek SweepPhotosVideos
Exclusive

Watch Doctors Face an Ethical Dilemma in a Sneak Peek at Transplant

Dr. Bashir “Bash” Hamed is at the center of NBC’s newest medical drama, Transplant. In this exclusive clip, he helps a co-worker resolve a tough problem.

By Jonathan Borge 22 Sep, 2020 5:06 PMTags
TVNBCVideosExclusives
Related: "Transplant" Sneak Peek: Dr. Bashir Warns Magalie About Choosing Sides

If the Schitt's Creek Emmys sweep taught us one thing, it's that now's the time to pay closer attention to Canadian TV.

In early September, NBC aired the series premiere of Transplant, a new medical drama that just so happened to be the most-watched series on Canada's CTV network earlier this year, according to Deadline. The 13-episode show follows Dr. Bashir "Bash" Hamed (Hamza Haq), a doctor from Syria who arrives in Canada after fleeing his home country with his sister, Amira, and overcoming war as an emergency medicine doctor.

Unsure of what the future holds, we find Bash quickly scoring a residency at a top hospital in Toronto following a nearly-fatal accident in which he helped save the life of said hospital's senior doctor. The framework sets Bash up for plenty of confrontation with new colleagues and patients as he attempts to start over in a new country.

Over time, he also certainly plants himself as someone others can look up to.

photos
Grey's Anatomy Epic Romances

In a sneak peek exclusive to E! News, Magalie "Mags" LeBlanc (Laurence Leboeuf) turns to him for advice when she finds herself unsure of how to handle an unexpected scenario. 

"If a patient admits to a crime in confidence, would you tell the authorities?" she asks him after posing a "hypothetical" question. "I can't help to think that you, a rule breaker, doctor instinct, would understand that someone would break an oath for a moral obligation that you felt outweighed the needs of a patient."

Trending Stories

1

Iskra Lawrence Shares Her SHEIN Curve Fall Collection Must Haves

2

2020 Billboard Music Awards Nominations: The Complete List

3

Vanessa Bryant Fires Back at Her Mom's "Hurtful" Interview Claims

NBC

In response, Bash offers a not-so-relatable anecdote from his battlefield days. "During the war I treated regime soldiers, only when they forced me, often at gunpoint," he says. "The point is, I chose sides. And now I can't go home."

Haq opened up to E! News about this episode. "I loved filming this scene. It really drove home the point that Bashir's reality is something nobody around him can relate to, but he feels absolutely no need to apologize for it," Haq said. "Good on Laurence for taking the hit."

To see just how Mags' relationship with this mystery patient unfolds, watch the Sept. 22 episode of Transplant, which airs every Tuesday at 10 p.m. on NBC.

Trending Stories

1

2020 Billboard Music Awards Nominations: The Complete List

2

Iskra Lawrence Shares Her SHEIN Curve Fall Collection Must Haves

3

We Ranked All 47 Dancing With the Stars Professional Dancers

4

Vanessa Bryant Fires Back at Her Mom's "Hurtful" Interview Claims

5

Inside Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Inspiring Love Story