Kim Zolciak Brought How Much Wine on Don't Be Tardy's Season 8 Road Trip?!

Kim Zolciak and family are hitting the road!
Season 8 of Don't Be Tardy will follow the Zolciak-Biermann family living in very tight quarters as they travel the U.S.A on a cross-country road trip.
"Six weeks in an RV with nine people was definitely trying at times," the Bravo star told E! News exclusively.
"I think the best part was being with the kids for six weeks. I love being with the kids, we got to do everything together. Creating those memories is by far the best part," Kim shared. "Even though there was a lot of trying moments and things we didn't account for that happened, that's memories that we'll have forever. The worst part is just being on the road, food…I like the actually eat at home. Different shower water, our hair was like fragile and brittle. Just a different way of life, a totally different way to live for that period of time."
Kim and husband Kroy Biermann's six kids (older daughters Brielle Biermann and Ariana Biermann along with their four youngsters Kane, Kaia, Kash and KJ) will bring lots of LOL moments as they rough it on the open road (chef Tracey Bloom is also along with the ride).
"Everybody had their moments," Kim revealed when asked who was the hardest to travel with. "Kroy lives for this s--t, like camping and s--t, so Kroy was all for it like, ‘Yeah! Let's keep going!' I'm like, 'F--k me. How did I get into this?'"
To get through it, the wine-loving Bravolebrity packed plenty of bottles of vino for the ride. "I brought 40 and I only had 3 left when we got home," Kim shared. "Brielle had some and stuff. Maybe it was more than that. How many did we have when we got home, was it 7? Kroy said it wasn't much."
Kim and Co. also stayed true to their fashion-loving selves. The realist star said she packed "40 [outfits] per person." "I dressed everyone and everything had a picture with it as well. Shoes, headbands, hats, accessories," she dished. "Just wait for it, you'll see. It will blow your mind."
As for their favorite stop on the trip, Kim answered quickly, "Vegas! The slot machines for sure. Every time I got frustrated I was like, 'Vegas is coming, baby! Vegas is almost here.' I think the Grand Canyon was pretty mind-blowing."
Kroy agreed, "Grand Canyon was probably No. 1 and then Vegas was probably No. 2."
Don't Be Tardy season 8 premieres Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 10 p.m.!
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)