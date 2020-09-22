Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Daughter Bella Debuts Blue Hair in New Selfie

Isabella "Bella" Kidman Cruise is sporting a new 'do.

The 27-year-old daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman took to Instagram on Sept. 20 to share a photo of herself sporting some blue highlights. In addition to getting to see Bella's new hair, followers got a peek at the star's fall fashion. She layered a leopard print shirt over a gray jacket and accessorized her outfit with a pair of peace sign earrings and tortoise shell style sunglasses.

Bella mostly uses her social platform to showcase her art and designs. Although, she has given fans a few glimpses into her world, such as by posting photos of her past travels and of her "quarantine uniform." She joined Instagram in 2018 and tends to stay out of the public eye. In fact, the last time she posted a selfie was about a month ago.

Her parents, however, are no strangers to the limelight. As fans will recall, Nicole and Tom adopted both Bella and her brother Connor Cruise before their 2001 divorce. According to Nicole's 2010 interview with Hello!, the kids chose to live with Tom after the split.