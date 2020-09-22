Get Ready for TLC's Newest Relationship Reality Show I Love a Mama's Boy

Something new is coming to TLC.

Hot off the heals of sMothered, the network that also brought us the 90 Day Fiancé franchise is about to bless us with I Love a Mama's Boy, which is about exactly what it sounds like it's about: women trying to deal with their boyfriends' over-loving mothers. Just watch the trailer above and try not to cringe too hard—there's plenty more of that to be done when the show actually premieres.

One poor girl in the trailer sums it up.

"Everything about our relationship is perfect, except for one thing...his mom."

It's like a whole show for 90 Day Fiancé's Colt and Debbie (well, except for the whole "our relationship is otherwise perfect" part)!

On ILAMB, according to TLC, "the only thing standing between a couple's true love is a very different kind of 'other woman.' These guys are spoiled, coddled and spoon-fed—in some cases quite literally—by their overbearing mothers, sending their relationships into serious romantic crisis. Follow four young women as they compete for the affection of their significant others with some VERY significant mothers!"