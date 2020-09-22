Vanderpump Rules' Brittany Cartwright Is Pregnant With Her and Jax Taylor’s First Baby

The Vanderpump Rules family is growing.

After getting married a little over a year ago, Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor announced they're taking their relationship to the next level. On Monday, Sept. 21, the Vanderpump Rules stars shared that they're having a baby.

"Mom & Dad. The love of our lives is coming soon," Brittany captioned her Instagram post, with Jax writing, "Sooooo,........I am gonna be Dad.."

This marks the couple's first child together. Back in April, they opened up about wanting to start a family to E! News' Justin Sylvester.

"We're going strong. We're hoping that we can get a quarantine baby out of this," Brittany shared on the Just the Sip podcast. "We're ready to go."

Jax added, "I wasn't sure at the beginning. I was like I'm not sure this is a good idea. I don't know how long this is going to go on. I watched The Walking Dead. I saw what happened when they got pregnant. I was scared. I was like what if we won't be able to get to the doctor? But I put all of that past me."