Counting On's Justin Duggar Enters Courtship With Claire Spivey

Justin Duggar is starting a new chapter.

The 17-year-old son of Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar is courting Claire Spivey, TLC and the Duggar family announced on Monday, Sept. 21. In a video shared by the network, Justin and Claire offered details about their blossoming love story.

"Claire and I are excited to share that we are in a courtship," the teen, who appears on Counting On with his famous family, shared. "God brought Claire in my life and I wasn't really expecting it, but he brought her along right when I needed her. Ever since then I knew she was the one."

In fact, the Duggars and Spiveys have known each other for more than 20 years, but Justin and Claire first connected last spring. In the months that passed, the pair got to know each other and spend time with their respective families.

So what is it about Claire that Justin is so enamored by?