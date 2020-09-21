Catherine O'Hara Reveals Which Wig Moira Would Have Worn to Win an Emmy

Catherine O'Hara may have officially won an Emmy last night, but you could say Moira Rose won as well.
O'Hara won the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy at the 2020 Emmys for playing Moira on Schitt's Creek, but of course Moira is also an actress who has been up for an award or two over her long and illustrious career. She's been known to turn up at any event dressed to the nines—even when the event is a hometown premiere of The Crows Have Eyes 3.
After Schitt's Creek swept the comedy category by winning every single possible award (including acting awards for the entire Rose family), the cast headed to the virtual press room and O'Hara was asked by E! News what kind of look (or more specifically, what wig) Moira herself would have rocked to win an Emmy.
"I think you mean to win an 'Emmanuel,'" she joked, channeling her alter ego. "Actually for the [Crows Have Eyes 3] premiere I think Moira went with her own look because when it's a serious moment and there's no façade needed, Moira just lets herself show. But for me, I guess it would've been the big pink thing."
Here, for your reference, is Moira's still iconic wig-less look from the premiere of The Crows Have Eyes 3: The Crowening.
And here is Moira's iconic pink wig, which made its debut in the season three episode "Murder Mystery."
Schitt's Creek had an excellent night at the awards show. They won in every single comedy category, which includes an acting award for each member of the Rose family—O'Hara, Eugene Levy, Annie Murphy, and Dan Levy—as well as Outstanding Comedy Series. During the post-win press call, the cast was also asked about the possibility of a follow-up movie after all this awards love. Creator Dan Levy seemed almost overwhelmed by the idea.
"Here's the thing: some people have been asking that..."
Annie Murphy chimed in, "It's mostly been me."
"It's been Annie," Levy agreed. "This is the best way we could have ever ended the show, so if there is an idea that ever pops into my head, worthy of these wonderful people, it has to be really freaking good at this point, because this is a really nice way of saying goodbye. So fingers crossed that we get a really good idea coming into our heads at some point soon."
Apparently Murphy has pitched "five or six" ideas so far, but none are quite good enough.
"Nothing yet," she joked. "No response yet."