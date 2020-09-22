These Jennifer Lawrence Facts From 10 Things You Don't Know Seem Too Wild to Be True

We honestly can't get enough of Jennifer Lawrence.
The Hollywood starlet has been acting since age 9, and since then, she's garnered a flurry of accolades, awards and even made history by becoming the youngest actor ever to earn four Academy Award nominations. In 2014, the Hunger Games franchise made her the highest grossing action heroine of all time, and for the next two years, she was the highest paid actress in the world.
Anyone who's a fan of J.Law knows there's much more to her than her accomplishments, though!
She's painfully candid, constantly hilarious and undoubtedly one of the most relatable celebrities ever. After all, who else would study Jersey Shore to prepare for a movie role, or have a custom tent on set dedicated to the Kardashians?
E!'s 10 Things You Don't Know uncovered both of these fascinating facts on tonight's all-new episode in addition to other shocking truths, all of which you can find out about below!
1. Hey, It's Honey Boo Boo!
Jennifer's love of the TLC reality show Here Comes Honey Boo Boo and Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, the outspoken child beauty pageant contestant at the center of it, may or may not have caused a car accident.
Here's what happened, according to J.Law herself.
While filming Catching Fire in Georgia, Jennifer happened to be driving past a parade, when all of a sudden, she saw people wearing what she thought were t-shirts that said "Boo Boo."
"And so I was like, well, does that mean there's Honey Boo Boo? And so I started craning my neck, and then I saw a little girl, and I was like, 'It's Honey Boo Boo!'" Jennifer recalled before admitting to what came next: rear-ending the person in front of her.
As it turns out, Jennifer hadn't spotted Honey Boo Boo, and the T-shirts actually read "Boobs" as the parade had to do with breast cancer.
Whoops!
2. Middle School Dropout
Jennifer dropped out of school when she was just 14, all because of a life-changing trip to New York City with her mom.
While there, J.Law was apparently approached by a photographer who spotted her in a crowd of people, and soon, she was taking meetings with modeling agencies and going to auditions for commercials.
She ultimately left school to pursue these opportunities full-time, but as she once recalled in an interview, the experience wasn't all glitz and glamour.
Take the veterinarian commercial she tried out for, for example.
"It was for a vet video. Like, I guess they would show vets," Jennifer explained. "I'm not sure why. But my horse was sick and dying and I was like, 'Yeah, that sucks...'"
She obviously didn't get the part!
3. IRL Katniss Everdeen
After returning home from a day of filming, Jennifer wound up pulling her Hunger Games bow and arrow on home invaders—or, at least who she thought were home invaders.
She was pulling into her garage when she heard men's voices, so she grabbed the weapon and went inside with the arrow loaded, only to be greeted by a maintenance team fixing something outside the house.
Despite the fact that she was carrying a bow and arrow, Jennifer said she played it cool and greeted them.
4. Have You Met Gail?
Jennifer has a drunk alter-ego named Gail who loves to arm wrestle and acts as "a tortoise gambler" according to the A-lister herself.
Gail doesn't emerge every single time she drinks, though Jennifer did say that rum will almost always summon her.
5. Constantly Clumsy
Everybody can surely recall the moment at the 2014 Oscars when Jennifer was walking to the stage to accept her Best Actress award, only to fall once she reached the stairs. But as it turns out, Jennifer's tripped at not one, not two, but three award shows.
The famous fall was her second, as the first occurred during the 2013 SAG Awards when her dress got caught under a chair or a fellow attendee's foot. Then, a year after the Best Actress incident, Jennifer fell at the Oscars again—this time on the red carpet.
6. From Competitors to BFFs
Though they're good friends now—all because Woody Harrelson connected them—Jennifer used to lose roles to Emma Stone all the time. She even auditioned to be Olive on Easy A!
"I wanted it so bad!" Jennifer said looking back, only for Emma to respond, "You didn't get it because you suck!"
7. Reality TV Rules
Jersey Shore helped Jennifer win a Golden Globe!
Yes, you read that right.
Jennifer apparently watched and studied the MTV reality show to help her develop a thick Jersey accent that was required for American Hustle.
And while she didn't use Keeping Up With the Kardashians as a learning tool, she did use the show to decompress while filming Mother!
"It got to a point in the movie where I got so dark where I was like, you know what? I need the Kardashians," Jennifer said. "I gotta call the Kardashians in for this one."
She eventually had a tent arranged on-set that not only played KUWTK on a loop, but also featured photos of all of the Kardashian-Jenners!