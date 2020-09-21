Disney's Mando Mondays Are Here to Give Us Our Weekly Dose of The Child (aka Baby Yoda!)

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you're like us, you watched The Mandalorian with rapt attention last year, and fell in love with The Child, aka Baby Yoda. This year, our fandom is being rewarded with Mando Mondays!
Every Monday, fans can visit MandoMondays.com to check out new toys, collectibles, apparel, books, comics, digital content and more. You'll be able to get your hands on goodies from Lego, Hasbro and Funko Pop!, helping you to round out your collection... and feed your Mando and Child obsession. But there's a slight catch: Mando Mondays don't officially kick off unto October 26, running until December 21... but in celebration of its launch, you can get your pre-orders in for select Mandalorian merch today!
We picked out some of our fave Mando finds on ShopDisney that we'll soon be able to get our hands on. Shop them below. This is the way!
Lego The Child
Part art project, part stress relief and 100% cute, this Lego version of The Child is over 1,000 pieces of time-consuming fun that results in a displayable piece that can sit on your desk, in your bookcase, or anywhere else you need a daily dose of adorable. It also comes with a gearshift knob so your Lego Child has something to keep him occupied. Plus, the head and arms rotate, and the ears move up and down.
The Mandalorian with The Child Funko Pop! Vinyl Bobble-Head Figure
Chances are your Funko collection could do with more Mando and Child... and if you don't have a Funko collection, what are you waiting for? This replica of The Mandalorian with his jet pack, cradling The Child in his arm, deserves a high-visibility spot somewhere in your home. Say, like, in the middle of your dining room table? Mando is also bobble headed, in case you need more convincing of this cuteness.
The Child with Carrier Pop! Vinyl Bobble Head Figure by Funko
Of course, this mini Funko Pop of The Child swaddled in his carrier is another good option. It's #405 in the Pop! Vinyl series, fully sculpted with a bobble head, and it may or may not take any extra bone broth off your hands. You know, if you happen to have any handy.
Gamorrean Fighter Funko Pop! Vinyl Bobble-Head Figure
Remember these dudes from Return of the Jedi? Well here he is in Funko Pop! Vinyl Bobble-Head form, #406 of the series. It's a fully sculpted vinyl figure of a Gamorrean Fighter standing on a Star Wars base, looking grumpy as all get out. Still, it totally wants to live on your desk as a motivator to keep you focused on work.
