Latinx-Owned Fashion Brands That Should Be On Your Radar

Every September, Hispanic Heritage Month (or Latinx Heritage Month, as it's been referred to in recent years) kicks into high gear. From lively makeup products to artful clothing pieces, there's no shortage of Latinx-themed collections.

However, this year's celebration is more important than ever.

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic hitting both Black and people of color communities the hardest and as the fight for equality continues, showing your support for Latinx-owned brands couldn't be more powerful.

So whether your closet is already filled with wildly colorful accessories, look-at-me dresses and dazzling shoes by Latinx fashion founders, we're giving you another reason to add a few more fabulous designs.

From Valfré's one-of-kind prints to El Cholo's Kid's practical yet stylish handbags to Yo Soy Afro Latina's statement-making hats, there's a little bit of everything for everyone.