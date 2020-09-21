Glow Like a Winner With Regina King's Emmys 2020 Beauty Look

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

How amazing did Watchmen actress Regina King look last night when she accepted the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Television Movie? Her beauty look came courtesy of makeup artist Tym Buacharern, who used Shiseido products to enhance King's natural glow.

"I was looking at doing more of a cross between the classic of Brigitte Bardot and the fun of Donna Summers during the 70s disco era by using bold colors," Buacharern shares, adding that creating King's look wasn't impacted much by the virtual nature of this year's show. "It's actually less nerve racking."

That said, there were still some considerations Buacharern had to keep in mind. "It's really important to make sure you apply makeup keeping in mind the lighting when doing virtual events!" Plus, Buacharern wore an N95 mask and face shield to protect King, along with getting tested frequently leading up to their beauty session.