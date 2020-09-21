Watch Tiffany Haddish's Rejected Acceptance Speech for the 2020 Emmys

Tiffany Haddish didn't win an Emmy this year, but she still got to give an acceptance speech.
That's because, given the coronavirus pandemic, nominees were asked to pre-tape 30-second remarks in the event that they won, the comedian explained during the season premiere of Ellen DeGeneres' daytime talk show on Monday, Sept. 21.
Thanks to the magic of TV, the episode of DeGeneres and Haddish was also pre-taped, which meant that the women were discussing the Girls Trip star's nomination without knowing if she had won or not. However, the episode aired after the results were announced, making things all the more tricky. Still, they made the most of the moment as DeGeneres decided to pretend that the star had in fact won Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) against fellow nominees Jerry Seinfeld, John Mulaney, Hannah Gadsby and Dave Chappelle, who was nominated twice in the same category.
"He tends to win just about everything," DeGeneres quipped of Chapelle. Haddish agreed that he would likely be the victor (spoiler alert: he was.) Still, that didn't stop her from having some fun as she shared the original pre-taped speech that had ultimately been denied.
"They sent it back, said it was too long, that I need to cut it," she told DeGeneres. "I said, 'Well, I'll send another one, but regardless I'm going to post this. This is going to be out there regardless."
That time finally came on Monday's show as DeGeneres aired it for viewers. "First and foremost," Haddish began her speech, "I have to thank God. Thank you, God. If it wasn't for you, I wouldn't be able to do anything that I do. I want to say thank you to the Academy and all my colleagues that voted for me."
After listing off more people she was grateful for, Haddish explained the accessory adorning her head. "I want to also point out that I know you see that I'm wearing this Wonder Woman thing and you know why? Because 1976-78 issue of Wonder Woman, she had a black sister. Her name was Nubia. I would like to play her."
The star concluded with one final request for a fellow nominee. "I want to give a shout-out and a big wassup to Jerry Springer, I mean, Seinfeld," she said. "I really want to be on Comedians in Cars. I've watched every single episode, 86 of 'em, and I have yet to see an African American female comedian that happens to be Jewish on there, so have your girl on. Even if you're out of cars, it's ok. We can use my Tesla."
Meanwhile, winner Chappelle posted his own acceptance speech on social media, in which he definitely didn't mince words. "I read all the reviews and they said so many terrible things. They were embarrassed for me. I had lost my way. It wasn't even worth watching," he said of his winning Netflix special, Stick & Stones. "I hope all you critics learn from this. This is a teachable moment. Shut the f--k up forever."
As for his fellow nominees, "You guys are an inspiration to me and I'm honored to be nominated with you," he told them. "I'm sorry that you didn't win tonight, but who gives a f--k anyway?"
See Haddish's speech for yourself in the video above!
