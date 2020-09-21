Here's What Happened When Emmy Viewers Tried to Get Into Jimmy Kimmel's Zoom After-Party

No Emmys would be complete without an after-party. And, in 2020, that means a Zoom after-party.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the annual ceremony unfolded for the first time virtually while Jimmy Kimmel steered the show as host from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. After the final award of the night was handed out remotely to Succession for Outstanding Drama Series, the late-show host concluded the event by inviting anyone watching to a virtual after-party.
"Congratulations to all the winners tonight, to all the nominees and I'll see you all at the sad Zoom after-party," he told viewers. "Meeting ID 4599567155. Stay safe. Please vote and baba booey."
While it would not have been out of the question for Kimmel to just be making one final joke to end the night, as many intrigued fans soon learned, he wasn't kidding about the Zoom festivities. Though, after entering the ID Kimmel shared, some came across another window requesting a password.
As one fan explained after attempting, "I tried logging into the emmys zoom after party and it had a passcode dammit."
However, for those who were listening closely, Kimmel had give out the password, too. "That zoom key *was* legit, but it reached the max participants already," another tweet confirmed. "Anyone get in? the password was baba booey."
While some claimed to have entered different passwords successfully, others found that they eventually didn't need a password at all. As one fan explained, "They stopped asking for a password but now they changed the meeting id."
For those that did finally get in to the mysterious after-party, they didn't find much on the other side.
One successful visitor shared a photo of what she found once she was able to enter: a lackluster screen of squares with other attendees, some with their cameras on. "Let me tell you the story of my 2 minutes in the #Emmys after party zoom...." she tweeted.
Another intrigued person who finally got into the meeting noticed the call was labeled as "RPM Team's Personal Meeting Room." Whatever the case, the mystery has been solved and Kimmel has once again proven himself a prank king.