Ellen DeGeneres Addresses "Toxic" Allegations and Show Controversy in Season Premiere

She reiterated that the person fans see on the screen is the same person who she is off of the screen.

"I'm a talk show host and you know that. But maybe some of you know that I was an actress. I've played a straight woman in movies. So, I'm a pretty good actress," she said. "But I don't think I'm that good that I could come out here every day for 17 years and fool you. This is me, and my intention is to always be the best person I can be. And if I've ever let someone down, if I've ever hurt their feelings, I am so sorry for that. If that's ever the case, I've let myself down and I've hurt myself, as well. Because I always try to grow as a person. I look at everything that comes into my life as an opportunity to learn."

In addition, she spoke about how she "got into this business to make people laugh and feel good."

"That's my favorite thing to do—that and Jenga. I love that game," she said. "Now, I'm a boss of 270 people—270 people who help make the show what it is. Two hundred and seventy people who I am so grateful for. All I want is for every single one of them to be happy and to be proud to work here."

DeGeneres also acknowledged how it's been "a horrible summer for people all around the world."

"People are losing their jobs. People are losing loved ones to a pandemic. People are losing their homes and lives in raging fires that are going on. There's blatant racial injustice all around us," she said. "I watch the news and I feel like, 'Where do we even begin?'"

She then expressed her hope that The Ellen DeGeneres Show "can still be a place of happiness and joy."

"I still want to be the one-hour a day that people can go to escape and laugh," she added. "I want to continue to help all the people that we help every day, and I'm committed to making this the best season that we have ever had."