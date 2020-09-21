11 Biggest Jaw-Droppers From the 2020 Emmys—Aside From the Fact the Show Happened At All

Related : 2020 Emmys: By the Numbers

Admittedly, that was a little weird.

Any way you sliced it, the 2020 Primetime Emmys was a study in oddities, with only a handful of participants stationed at Staples Center in Los Angeles along with host Jimmy Kimmel, some winners seemingly hanging out alone in front of their screens while others had mini parties going on ("We all tested, I swear," Watchmen creator Damon Lindelof assured us), and Sterling K. Brown having his own personal Moonlight moment while presenting the night's final award.

It was a joke, but with a nearly empty theater as his audience, thanks to (or make that un-thanks to) the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic... Brown's bit was a little fraught for the rest of us back home, waiting for the punchline.

Seriously, though, how to surprise and delight on a night that started out with people needing to be convinced that this was a good idea, many folks wondering why, in fact, the show had to go on?