Kerry Washington's Emmys 2020 Outfit Change Proves You Can Never Have Too Much Glamour

When it came to dressing for the first-ever remote Emmys, Kerry Washington was sartorially ready for this historic moment.

The actress, who was a four-time nominee at the 2020 ceremony (and ultimately won for Outstanding Variety Special), was also dressed like a winner with not one, but two standout looks.

Styled by Law Roach, the celebrated nominee donned two dresses on Sunday, Sept. 20, for the highly anticipated show. First, Washington posed in a flower print strapless design by Oscar de la Renta, which inspired the perfect pun from the actress.

As the Little Fires Everywhere star put it on Instagram, "Little Flowers Everywhere."

But, as fans would eventually learn, the fashion did not end there for Washington. At some point, the star went from floral to beaded leopard print after switching into a second dress, this time by Dolce & Gabbana.