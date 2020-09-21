Zendaya Makes History as She Wins Her First Ever Emmy for Euphoria

Zendaya came, she saw and she conquered.
The Euphoria actress took home the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series during tonight's 2020 Emmys.
This marks her very first Emmy win and nomination. She makes history as the youngest actress to ever win the award, as well as the second Black actress after Viola Davis in 2015.
The A-lister went up against some stiff competition, as her fellow nominees included Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show), Olivia Colman (The Crown), Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Laura Linney (Ozark) and Sandra Oh (Killing Eve).
Much like the evening's previously announced Emmy winners, Zendaya accepted the coveted honor from home.
"I'm really, really nervous," she said, adding, "I just want to say thank you to the TV Academy and all the other women. This is crazy. Thank you HBO and A24 for your support. Thank you to my family and my team. To the incredible cast and crew of Euphoria. I'm so lucky and I'm inspired by everything you do."
Zendaya continued, "I feel like this is a weird time to be celebrating, but there is hope in the young people out there. I know our TV show doesn't always feel like a great example of that, but there is hope in the young people. And to my peers out there doing the work in the streets, I see you, I admire you and I thank you. And thank you so, so much."
"This is, whoa!"
Previous winners for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series include Jodie Comer, Claire Foy and Elisabeth Moss.
Jimmy Kimmel is hosting this year's ceremony live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, however there are no in-person attendees because of the pandemic. Upwards of 140 cameras are stationed around the world for Emmy nominees and presenters to take part in the festivities virtually.
