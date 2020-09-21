LIVE UPDATES

The Complete List of Emmys Winners
Jennifer Aniston Hangs Out With Roommates Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow During 2020 Emmys

During the 2020 Emmys, Jimmy Kimmel discovered that Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow have been roommates since 1994. Who knew?!

Turns out there's been a 24/7 Friends reunion going on this whole time!

A couple of hours into the 2020 Emmys, host Jimmy Kimmel checked in with Jennifer Aniston just to make sure she got home OK after that fire she struggled to put out. She was fine and had even had time to put on a robe, but what no one was expecting was the appearance by her roommates Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow. Yes, we said roommates.  

"Of course I'm here," Cox said when Kimmel was confused. "I live here." 

"We've been roommates since 1994, Jimmy," Aniston explained. "Hello?" 

"Where else would I live?" asked Kudrow. "Yeah, like people live with their families." 

But it's not just a Friends reunion in Aniston's house, because once again, Jason Bateman was there to crash the party. 

"Bateman also lives in your house?!" asked an incredulous Kimmel, but Aniston was still unfazed. 

"Yeah, just until he goes off to college." 

Of course, as far as we know, Aniston does not really live with her former Friends costars. She does live with a dog and one Emmy award, and she might have a second Emmy award after tonight. 

She's nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work on Apple TV+'s The Morning Show. If she wins, she will have won for Lead Actress in both a comedy and a drama. If she doesn't win, she's still Jennifer Aniston and she can still invite Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow over to her house, so is it really possible for her to lose?

Not if you ask us! 

