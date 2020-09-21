LIVE UPDATES

The Complete List of Emmys Winners
Mrs. America's Uzo Aduba Had the Best Reaction to Her 2020 Emmys Win

Uzo Aduba won big at the 2020 Emmy Awards, taking home the trophy for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie! Find out what she said during her acceptance speech below.

Uzo Aduba is now a three-time Emmy winner!

The Mrs. America star won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie at the 2020 Emmys on Sunday evening, and her reaction was as relatable as it was heartwarming. 

"Mom, I won!" Uzo gleefully shouted as she accepted the award remotely. "Oh my gosh!"

With a huge grin, the actress continued: "I just want to say thank you, wow, thank you very, very much to the Academy. I want to say a huge thank you to the women that I worked with on Mrs. America across the board, along with the women here in this category...you're exceptional."

Uzo's fellow nominees included two of her Mrs. America co-stars, Margo Martindale and Tracey Ullman, in addition to Holland Taylor (Hollywood), Toni Collette (Unbelievable) and Jean Smart (Watchmen).

The FX on Hulu series chronicles the 1970s fight for the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment—which brought together a multitude of activists like Gloria Steinem, Bella Abzug and Shirley Chisholm; all of whom are portrayed on the show—and the unexpected backlash led by a conservative woman named Phyllis Schlafly.

In her speech, Uzo added that she's "forever grateful" for the producers, writers and everyone else who just came together to tell this brilliant story."

She also made sure to thank Chisholm, the activist she portrayed on Mrs. America, "for her championship work for all people who have been forgotten or marginalized." 

Uzo, donning a "Breonna Taylor" t-shirt, wrapped up the speech on a hopeful note, saying, "Let's go change the world."

