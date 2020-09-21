2020 Emmy Winner Mark Ruffalo Sends Out Pointed Plea for "Love and Compassion and Kindness"

Mark Ruffalo put in twice the work playing twins in I Know This Much Is True. And now he wants everyone to put in the work heading into Election Day.

Sitting on a couch with wife Sunny on what he called "ancestral land" in upstate New York, the winning actor and veteran activist was full of gratitude at the 2020 Emmy Awards, making sure to pay tribute to his fellow nominees for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie, before launching into a heartfelt plea to vote in November.

"Our story...was about a man who is fighting for his brother, who is living with mental illness," Ruffalo said of his dual role as brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey, the latter of whom has schizophrenia, in the HBO limited series based on the 1998 novel of the same name by Wally Lamb.

"It's a story that is common throughout so much of the United States and the world today," the actor continued. "And I ask a big question: How are we going to deal and honor and take care of each other and our most vulnerable people?"