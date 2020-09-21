Regina King's 2020 Emmys Acceptance Speech Doubled as a Plea to Vote

When it comes to the Emmy Awards, Regina King is a shining star.

The Watchmen actress was honored with the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie on Sunday, Sept. 20, marking the fourth time she has taken home a prize at the annual ceremony. In 2018, she won in the same category for her performance in Seven Seconds and was consecutively victorious in 2015 and 2016 for her roles on American Crime. Among the most competitive categories of the night, the star was up against Cate Blanchett for Mrs. America, Shira Haas for Unorthodox, Octavia Spencer for Self Made and Kerry Washington for Little Fires Everywhere.

"Wow, wow, this is so freaking weird," she began while being handed an Emmy statue from someone off-screen.

"I truly love being a thespian," King continued. "Thank you Television Academy for choosing me to represent the thespian community."

The actress also acknowledged her fellow nominees along with the show's creator and co-executive producer, Damon Lindelof. "I love you, brother," she said. "Thank you for your brilliant mind. Thank you for choosing all of us to join this journey as you stepped outside of your comfort zone and led us on a journey where we could bring art to truth to power."