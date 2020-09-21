Dan Levy Accepts His First Emmy Award With Sweetest Shout Out to Dad Eugene

The Rose family is sweeping the 2020 Emmys!

After both Catherine O'Hara and Eugene Levy won for Outstanding Lead Actress and Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, respectively, it was Dan Levy's turn to complete the Schitt's Creek triple crown.

In what marked his first-ever (and very well-deserved) Emmy win, Dan accepted the award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.

The entire cast of Schitt's Creek was on hand to celebrate Dan's big win, including IRL dad Eugene. That father-son embrace was one for the ages, right?

"Holy cow. Oh, my goodness! This tent's on fire," he said. "Writers don't get awards, what is this?"

"First of all," Dan continued, "I want to say thank you to my dad for giving me the reins to this show, even though I didn't have any experience in a writer's room, which saying that out loud right now feels like a wild choice on your part, but I'm grateful for it. I wouldn't be here if it weren't for you."