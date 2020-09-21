How Jimmy Kimmel and the 2020 Emmys Biggest Winners Are Giving Back to Kids in Need

The 2020 Emmys is about celebrating and giving back.

During Sunday's star-studded virtual award show, host Jimmy Kimmel made a major announcement after the first award was presented.

"We're going to give out a lot of awards tonight, but we're also giving back," he explained to viewers at home. "For every Emmy we hand out tonight, the show that wins it will donate $100,000 to a great charity that feeds children who need it—No Kid Hungry."

Jimmy also shared a link to where people can donate and make a difference. According to No Kid Hungry, 1 in 4 kids in the United States may face hunger this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

As Jimmy joked, the show's mission is "to bankrupt PopTV" or the home of Schitt's Creek and make a difference. When the show first began, the late-night host acknowledged that having an award show during these times may seem odd to some.