Rachel Brosnahan and Dog Winston Are Color-Coordinated for the 2020 Emmys—and for a Marvelous Cause

There's nothing normal about the 2020 Emmys this year, but Rachel Brosnahan is making the most of it.
"When am I ever going to be able to bring my dogs to the Emmys again?" the star of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel pointed out while chatting with co-host Brad Goreski on E! Live From the Red Carpet this afternoon ahead of the big show, which will be featuring this year's nominees participating remotely from the comfort of home (and assorted locations) due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
One pup was hiding under the stairs as Brosnahan settled in for a comfortable night on the couch at home in New York with husband Jason and the rest of their "quaran-family," but her Shiba Inu, Winston, sporting a smart fuchsia and purple bow tie that matched his mom's custom pajamas, was available for a cameo.
While the P.J.s designed by Christy Rilling were Maisel-themed, their reason for being couldn't be more Brosnahan, who over the course of many winning evenings has used her award-night platform to encourage audiences to vote.
And tonight was no exception, with the civic-minded star—who won in 2018 and is nominated for the third time for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series—planning to auction off her outfit after the show to benefit the get-out-the-vote nonprofit When We All Vote.
Figuring that she probably found out she was nominated this year from her living room couch, the very same spot where she's perched tonight, Brosnahan said that she couldn't really compare "attending" the Emmys this year with getting all glam and walking a real red carpet.
Getting to have her dogs with her was "very cool," she admitted, and "I'm so comfortable. I'm sitting on the couch. But you know, I do miss the energy of everyone being in the same space celebrating together."
Next year in Hollywood, here's hoping.
What is highly regular this time is the formidable competition in Brosnahan's category, which this year includes Insecure's Issa Rae, Dead to Me's Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, Catherine O'Hara of Schitt's Creek and Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross.
In the meantime, Brosnahan revealed that The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel cast will be reuniting to film their fourth season "when we can go back as safely as possible," and that the actress and her family binge-watched a whole bunch of Survivor during quarantine, and have since turned to the eerily apropos Alone.
"It's incredible survivalists just making it out in the wild," she marveled about the History series. "The last season we watched was in the Arctic, it's completely insane—but inspiring to watch people have such a deep connection to the land, and I think at a time we're all like, 'Should we move into the boonies and learn how to live that way?'... it's been inspiring."