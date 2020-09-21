The Good Place's D'Arcy Carden Is Totally Doing Shots After the 2020 Emmys

WWJD: What would Janet do?
Well, she probably wouldn't do a shot, but D'Arcy Carden, who plays Janet (aka the source of all info) on NBC's The Good Place, isn't planning on following in her character's footsteps at the 2020 Emmys on Sunday night.
The first-time nominee revealed during her interview on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet special that she was planning on making her co-star (and fellow nominee) William Jackson Harper do a shot with her after the big show—socially distanced of course.
"Will lives down the street, so I probably will make him come over and take a shot or something afterward," she explained, before adding, "I mean a gentle glass of wine."
Listen, either option sounds like the good place to us, TBH.
This year's virtual ceremony is a bittersweet affair for The Good Place crew, as their final season was nominated for 13 awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actor (Ted Danson).
"I feel very grateful," Carden said of earning her first nomination. "I loved being part of that show so much. And getting a nomination like this and Ted and Will and the show and the writing, it just feels very sweet, a nice end to a show that I love so much."
Of course, E! host Nina Parker had to ask which version of Janet was the star's favorite to play over the show's four-season run.
"I mean I love them all deeply, but I did just love the regular old purple Janet," she answered. "Just sweet, I love her."
We love her, too.
And we also love Carden's at-home viewing party, which included her husband Jason Carden, her dog Penny and her gorgeous gown, which she happily stood up to show off.
"I mean I don't know if this Valentino will count as pajamas," she oh-so-casually said, before adding with a laugh, "Ew, that was annoying, but also true!"
The Good Place is streaming on Peacock.