The Schitt's Creek Cast Creates Their Own Red Carpet Moment at the 2020 Emmys

The Schitt's Creek cast may not be walking the red carpet at the virtual 2020 Emmys, but they're making their own runway.

Catherine O'Hara, Annie Murphy and Eugene and Dan Levy all posed in their stylish ensembles ahead of their Emmys watch party. The official Schitt's Creek Twitter account shared the fab photos on their account, letting us at home catch a glimpse of their chic looks.

Per usual, Dan Levy shook things up by dressing in a suit jacket with a skirt made of the same material. He pulled together the entire look with a pair of dress shoes and high socks.

As for his onscreen sister, Annie dressed in a suit that was both conservative and revealing at the same time. Dressed in black dress pants and a blazer from Valentino, the star popped on a see-through black blouse giving the look a daring edge.

Similarly, Catherine wore an all-black look, with Valentino boots and purse, as well as her signature red lipstick.