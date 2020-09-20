Ted Danson Has Big Plans for Sweatpants After (or During) the 2020 Emmys

Sure, it's the Emmys, but it's also a sort of regular night for Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen.

The married couple are enjoying the virtual 2020 Emmys from their kitchen in Vancouver just before Mary starts work on season two of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist and they're ready to have a glorious night on their couch.

Ted virtually joined Nina Parker on E!'s Live from the Red Carpet show ahead of the ceremony and revealed that since Mary has to be up at 4 a.m. on Monday morning, they're planning to make it an early night. They've got takeout on the way—in fact, the doorbell rings during the interview.

"Doordash is gonna deliver us our banquet meal, our dog will protect us and we'll be in bed by 7 o'clock because Mary has to be up at four," he said. "Very, very glamorous."

And in case you're wondering what they ordered, it's an impossible burger and fries.