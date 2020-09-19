90 Day Fiancé's Ashley Martson and Jay Smith Have Decided to ''Separate for Good''

After a romance full of ups and downs, 90 Day Fiance couple Ashley Martson, 34, and Jay Smith, 22, are separating, allegedly for the final time.

Ashley confirmed the news via Instagram on Saturday, Sept. 19 with a photo of a quote that read, "Sometimes things just don't work out, and it's not anyone's fault, it's just the way things are."

In the caption, the reality star added that she and Jay have decided to separate... this time "for good."

"I thought I was stronger and more forgiving but I'm not. Sometimes when trust is broken, it just cannot be repaired," Ashley continued. "I wish Jay the best and we are both on the same page with this. No one cheated. No one did anything. I simply couldn't get over the past. I gave my all to this marriage and as I type this I'm heartbroken, this isn't how I envisioned my future."

Ashley also asked forgiveness from the friends and family who would find out about the split from her Instagram post, stating that she simply did not have "the strength" to discuss the end of their relationship.