Jessica Mulroney Explains Where Her Friendship Stands With Meghan Markle

Jessica Mulroney clapped back at the speculation that she and Meghan Markle ended their friendship.
In a since-deleted post on her Instagram Story, the Canadian stylist made it very clear where she and the former Suits star now stand.
"I'm going to tell this once and for all. Meghan and I are family. She is the kindest friend and has checked up on me everyday," Jessica wrote, per People. "Tabloid culture is atrocious. It creates lies and hurtful storyline. Stop feeding into it. Done."
Jessica and Meghan have been close for years. As fans will recall, Jessica's daughter Ivy was a bridesmaid at Meghan's wedding to Prince Harry, while her two sons John and Brian acted as page boys for the ceremony.
Recently, Jessica seemingly posted a supportive Instagram message to Meghan after she and Prince Harry made the decision to step back from their duties within the British royal family.
In September, however, fans questioned Jessica for removing a photo of her son Brian holding Meghan's veil at the royal wedding from her Instagram feed. Without ever mentioning Meghan, Jessica hinted at an explanation on her Instagram Story.
"People often ask why I delete certain posts. The amount of bullying and hatred I've had to put up with for three years... I'm tired of looking at it," the celebrity stylist expressed on Sept. 8.
Recently, Jessica came under fire over an incident involving Black influencer Sasha Exeter.
In June 2020, after Sasha posted an Instagram encouraging her followers to "use their voice for good and help combat the race war and what's happening to the Black community." Sasha alleged that Jessica took issue with her statement.
"Unfortunately though, one very prominent Canadian figure, who used to be an acquaintance of mine, named Jessica Mulroney, took offense to a very generic call to action that I shared to my IG Stories," Sasha shared at the time. "And what happened next was a series of very problematic behavior and antics that ultimately resulted in her sending me a threat in writing last Wednesday, June 3."
Sasha added that she didn't understand why Jessica took this stance as her best friend, referencing Meghan, is "arguably one of the most famous Black women in the world."
Following the accusations, Jessica apologized to Sasha for her behavior, and invited Sasha, as well as other Black influencers, to take over her social media in order to express their opinions on prominent issues.
"I want to say from my heart that every word of my apologies to Sasha over the course of the last two weeks privately, and again both publicly and privately today is true," Jessica shared at the time. "I did not intend in any way to jeopardize her livelihood. We had a disagreement and it got out of hand. For that I am sorry."
Jessica's CTV series, I Do Redo, was canceled following the news. Despite making headlines, it seems that Meghan is still standing by her friend's side.