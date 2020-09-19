Millie Bobby Brown Reveals She Hit This Major Milestone in Quarantine

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, 16, can officially hit the road.

In a new interview with W, Millie revealed that she achieved a major teenage accomplishment while living through the coronavirus pandemic. "I got my driver's license in quarantine," the actress told the outlet. "It was very strange taking a socially distanced driving test."

Getting behind the wheel as a solo driver has been a long journey for Millie, who will next appear as Sherlock Holmes' younger, feisty sister in Netflix's Enola Holmes. Back in May of 2019, Millie shared her excitement over obtaining her learner's permit on Instagram.

"i passed! yay ! watch out cuz MBB is on the road...(with a parent or supervisor over 21 with a valid license lol)," the actress joked at the time.

Learning to drive wasn't the only social-distanced activity Millie has been spending time on. In her W interview, Millie shared that in addition to watching a lot of Friends (she even channeled Jennifer Aniston's Rachel Green for the W photoshoot) she has been doing "lots and lots of arts and crafts."