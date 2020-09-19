Meghan Markle Calls Ruth Bader Ginsburg a "True Inspiration" in Heartfelt Tribute

Meghan Markle is remembering Ruth Bader Ginsburg's iconic legacy.

The Supreme Court Justice died on Friday, Sept. 18 after battling metastatic pancreatic cancer. She was 87 years old. Following the news of her death, the former Suits star and royal family member expressed a heartfelt tribute in her honor.

"With an incomparable and indelible legacy, Ruth Bader Ginsburg will forever be known as a woman of brilliance, a Justice of courage, and a human of deep conviction," Meghan said in a statement shared with E! News. "She has been a true inspiration to me since I was a girl. Honor her, remember her, act for her."

Meghan isn't the only celebrity to pay her respects to the legendary liberal justice.

Felicity Jones, who portrayed RBG in the biopic, On the Basis of Sex, said in a statement to E! News, "Ruth Bader Ginsburg gave us hope, a public figure who stood for integrity and justice—a responsibility she did not wear lightly."