Lili Reinhart Shares Her ''Unpopular Opinion'' About Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s Reunion

Lili Reinhart is not fangirling over Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's latest reunion.

The Riverdale star, who is notoriously private about her own dating life, wants fans to extend the same respect to the divorced actors.

Lili shared her thoughts on Twitter on Friday, Sept. 18, saying, "Unpopular opinion: can we just leave Jennifer and Brad alone? Stop analyzing their every move and facial expression whenever they're involved in something together."

She concluded, "Let them live their lives in peace."

Brad and Jennifer—who were married from 2000 to 2005—reunited for Dane Cook Presents Feelin' A-Live: A Virtual Table Read Of Fast Times at Ridgemont High on Thursday. The pair read the script from the 1982 film with Morgan Freeman, Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey, Henry Golding, Jimmy Kimmel, Shia LaBeouf, John Legend and Sean Penn.