You'll Never Believe These Fascinating Facts About Reese Witherspoon From 10 Things You Don't Know

Reese Witherspoon is more than just a leading lady, she's a pop culture icon.
With many hit films, an Oscar win and a best-selling book under her belt, the 44-year-old actress and producer has made it clear that women can do anything. And, since Reese has been in this industry since she was a teenager, it wouldn't be surprising if you felt like you knew everything about the A-lister.
We all know Reese has three children, including Ava, 21, and Deacon, 16, from her first marriage with Ryan Phillippe and Tennessee, 7, from her current marriage to Jim Toth. And E! readers are probably familiar with Reese's extensive film resume as her credits include blockbuster hits like Legally Blonde, Sweet Home Alabama, Walk the Line and Wild.
Or, you likely recognize Reese from one of her many successful TV stints, including Big Little Lies and Little Fires Everywhere.
However, as tonight's episode of 10 Things You Don't Know showcased, there's still plenty to learn about this national treasure.
For starters, you'll never believe which film Reese almost walked away from. We'll give you a hint, it required the Southern belle turned Hollywood starlet to sing.
Next up, did you know that a former president considers one of Reese's movies his favorite political film?
Oh, and we know you want to know why Reese got to keep her wardrobe from both Legally Blonde films.
For these fascinating facts and others from tonight's 10 Things You Don't Know, scroll through the list below!
Legally Appointed Wardrobe
Initially, Reese kept about 60 items from the first Legally Blonde movie. When she went on to film the second film, she put it in her contract that she could keep her character's wardrobe.
Reese is in possession of Elle's famous pink-sequined bikini and 77 pairs of Jimmy Choo shoes. Apparently, the costumes are kept in "beautiful boxes."
Not So Friendly Stage Fright
When filming her guest role on Friends, Reese found herself facing stage fright due to the sitcom's live studio audience. Playing Jennifer Aniston's character's little sister, this marked the first time Reese performed in front of a live audience.
According to 10 Things, Reese "totally froze."
Regardless, her performance was a smash hit, which led to the producers asking her to return for another appearance. Reese turned down the offer.
Almost Walked Away From Walk the Line
It's hard to imagine Walk the Line without Reese Witherspoon.
As E! readers may recall, the actress won a Best Actress Oscar for her portrayal of June Carter Cash. Yet, Reese almost walked away from the project after she heard herself sing.
Although Reese was excited to play the country legend, she was mortified once she heard a recording of herself singing. The actress went on to call her attorney four times in a row to get out of the project.
Ultimately, Reese stayed attached to the film and, over the course of six months, received two hour-a-day voice lessons.
Political Praise
Fun fact: Reese's film Election is Barack Obama's favorite political movie.
Director Alexander Payne revealed that the former President of the United States told him that the 1999 comedy was his favorite political film.
Ironically, Reese's work in Election was so believable that those in Hollywood thought she was really like her uptight character. Thus, she didn't get work for a year afterwards.
Reese's Hypnosis Treatment
For Wild, Reese had to film a graphic sex scene, a first for her career.
In order to overcome her nerves regarding the scene, Reese hired a hypnotist to calm her down. The hypnosis treatment clearly worked as Reese went on to receive a Best Actress nomination at the 2015 Oscars.
