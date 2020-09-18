Four-Time Emmy Nominee Laverne Cox on Paving the Way for Other Transgender Actors

A true trailblazer.

The 2020 Emmys are this Sunday, and among those competing for a coveted golden statue is actress, producer and activist Laverne Cox, who caught up with E!'s Justin Sylvester on Friday, Sept. 18's Daily Pop ahead of the awards show.

The four-time Emmy nominee is up for Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series for the second year in a row, and now that she's over the initial shock, she's ready to raise the bar for herself even higher.

"This year when I got the Emmy nomination I was obviously very surprised—we all saw it live on television with the brilliant Leslie Jones—I said, now that I'm a four-time Emmy-nominated actress, I need to work really hard to live up to that!" the Orange Is the New Black star explained. "So I'm really excited to work harder and get better at my craft, and thank you Television Academy for the inspiration."