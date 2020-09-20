My Music Moments: Ava Max Shares the Soundtrack to Her Life

Ava Max has arrived.

Two years after the release of her breakthrough single "Sweet but Psycho," the Albanian American pop upstart with the asymmetrical hair cut has finally unleashed her debut album Heaven & Hell on fans. And over the course of 15 impeccably produced pop tracks, she proves it was well worth the wait.

Though thematically split in two, with Side A bringing a lighter energy before Side B gets a bit moodier, the album remains a cohesive piece. It's a startlingly self-assured introduction to an artist with a strong vision.

And while she's probably grown tired of hearing the comparisons to Lady Gaga that have followed her since her arrival on the scene, they're only bound to continue now that she's dropped a debut that rivals the superstar's The Fame in terms of the clarity of concept and the polish of execution.

"Heaven & Hell represents light and dark, good and evil, and the devil and angel on your shoulder," Max said of the meaning behind the album in a statement announcing its release. "I'm discussing the dualities of the challenges we face each day. Some songs have darkness; other songs are more positive. Heaven & Hell is the middle ground."

Most importantly, though, the thing slaps.