Pregnant Ashley Tisdale Recalls "Invasive" Questions About Starting a Family

As Ashley Tisdale gets ready to welcome her first baby into the world, she's recalling the "invasive" questions she used to receive about starting a family.

On her blog Frenshe, where Ashley and her guests pen posts about topics in style, wellness and lifestyle, the 35-year-old admitted that prior to her announcing her pregnancy, many people around her felt entitled to know her life timeline. She said the prying began when she and now-husband, music composer Christopher French, got engaged in 2013.

"[After] I got engaged EVERYONE (and I mean everyone!) asked when I was getting married," the High School Musical star wrote on Frenshe. "Then, once I was married, everyone was asking when I was having kids. To be honest, it just felt invasive. I wasn't ready for that step yet and I wanted to be selfish and have Chris all to myself for a while."

In September, the couple celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary, which Ashley commemorated with a wedding photo post on Instagram.