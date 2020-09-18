Lady Gaga Tackles "Very Personal" Mental Health Journey in New "911" Short Film

Lady Gaga is getting personal in her latest work of art.

On Friday, Sept. 18, the Grammy winner released a powerful new short film for her song "911" on YouTube.

"This short film is very personal to me, my experience with mental health and the way reality and dreams can interconnect to form heroes within us and all around us," Lady Gaga shared on Instagram. "I'd like to thank my director/filmmaker Tarsem for sharing a 25 year old idea he had with me because my life story spoke so much to him."

"Thank you @Bloodpop for taking a leap of faith with me to produce a record that hides in nothing but the truth," she continued. "Finally, thank you little monsters. I'm awake now, I can see you, I can feel you, thank you for believing in me when I was very afraid. Something that was once my real life everyday is now a film, a true story that is now the past and not the present. It's the poetry of pain."