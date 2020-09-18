Kristen Bell Can't Get Over Her Daughter's Hilarious Bathroom Surprise for Dad Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard may get paid to be funny, but it looks like one of their daughters may be the true comedian of the family.

On Sept. 18, Kristen posted a video to her Instagram of a hilarious (and downright artistic) prank one of her daughters played on their parents. In the video, Kristen walks into the bathroom to find what appears to be a naked Ken doll standing over a tiny toilet. Inside the toilet is water dyed yellow with food coloring and two chocolate chips to represent—well, you know. As seen in the social media post, Kristen can't stop laughing over the bizarre discovery.

"A joke for her dad: I absolutely love my daughters sense of humor," the Good Place actress explained in the caption.

It's unclear whether Kristen and Dax's daughter Lincoln, 7, or Delta, 5, was responsible for the prank, but whoever did it definitely made their mom smile.