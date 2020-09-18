Watch Outer Banks' Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes Star in Kygo's Steamy "Hot Stuff" Video

Just because summer is over doesn't mean there's a shortage of hot stuff. Exhibit A: Kygo's latest remix.

The record producer behind remixes of Whitney Houston's "Higher Love," Tina Turner's "What's Love Got to Do with It" and Marvin Gaye's "Sexual Healing" has released his latest musical reimagining, this time for Donna Summer's iconic 1979 hit, "Hot Stuff."

The legendary singer, who died in 2012, took home one of her five career Grammy wins in 1980 for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance in honor of the song, which also marked the first time the category was presented at the Grammy Awards.

"Donna Summer is one of my favorite artists of all time," Kygo said in a statement. "Her catalogue of music is brilliant and her vocals are unmatched. I am honored and humbled to get to work on an iconic track like 'Hot Stuff.' This has always been one of those songs that instantly puts me in a good mood and I hope that this version can continue to bring joy and happiness to people who want to celebrate the legendary Donna Summer."

But, that's not the only musical gift Kygo gave fans on Friday, Sept. 18. In addition to the track, a music video for the remix was also released starring Outer Banks stars Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes, known to fans as Sarah Cameron and John B.