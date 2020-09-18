EmmysE! People's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Ulta Beauty’s 21 Days of Beauty Deal of the Day: 50% Off Anastasia Beverly Hills and Clinique!

Skincare and makeup at a ridiculously discounted price? Yes, please!

18 Sep, 2020
E-comm: Ulta Beauty’s 21 Days of Beauty Deal of the DayE! Illustration

It's time for the shopping event skincare fanatics and makeup addicts have been waiting for: Ulta Beauty's 21 Days of Beauty is here!

From now until Saturday, September 19th, shoppers can stock up on an array of makeup and skincare products at up to 50% off. You can expect amazing buys from brands such as Urban DecayMario BadescuKKW BeautyKylie Cosmetics and many more! And if you're not sure about what you're buying, try before you buy with GLAMlab, Ulta Beauty's virtual product try-on (it's free on the brand's app). Just remember: you only have one day to shop each deal, so if you spot something you can't live without, make sure you grab it before it's gone!

For today's deal, take 50% off Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Starter Kits and 50% off Clinique Moisture Surge 72 Hour Hydrator! Shop them below!

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Starter Kit

Get your brows on fleek with this collection of ABH's best brow products, all offered in a convenient, travel-friendly kit. It includes the beloved Brow Wiz pencil in mini form, a Mini Brow Definer, and a Mini-Mini Dipbrow Gel, the cult favorite that fills and details for full-looking brows. And to finish it all off? A Mini Clear Brow Gel to hold your hard work in place all day long.

$19
$10
Ulta Beauty

Clinique Limited Edition Moisture Surge 72-Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator

Every skin type can benefit from this refreshing gel-cream, designed to empower your skin to rehydrate itself. It offers an instant moisture boost to keep your skin almost twice as hydrated by the end of the day, and 72 hours of nonstop hydration that even lasts through a facewashing. How does it work? The formula was designed with Auto-Replenishing Technology that helps skin create its own internal water source. 

$22
$11
Ulta Beauty

When it comes time to freshen up your workout wardrobe, we recommend shopping Lululemon's new Ice Dyed collection! And if you'd like deals delivered directly to your in-box, sign up for the Shop With E! Newsletter!

