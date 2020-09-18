Summer House's Hannah Berner Dishes on New Late Night Talk Show Bravo's Chat Room

Your favorite Bravo stars are coming to late night with a new talk show!
Summer House's Hannah Berner, The Real Housewives of Potomac's Gizelle Bryant, Below Deck's Kate Chastain and The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Porsha Williams will host the new series Bravo's Chat Room starting Sunday, Sept. 27. The opinionated Bravolebrities will cover the biggest pop culture headlines, OMG moments from Bravo shows and so much more.
E! News chatted exclusively with Hannah to get all the scoop on Bravo's Chat Room.
"I am so excited about this project," the comedian and podcaster dished. "I've never been so close with Andy [Cohen]. Andy's an executive producer and he basically chose four super strong, opinionated women to talk s--t together, which is my favorite thing to do. So we're talking about pop culture, we're talking about lifestyle, big Bravo moments. Being able to talk with other people who are actually on Bravo shows about Bravo shows is going to be super interesting and different. It's all going to be shot remotely from our homes and we're all in a different kind of quarantine situation. It's going to be a really fun time."
Hannah says she's a huge fan of her fellow co-hosts.
"Kate Chastain and I, I've had her on my podcast two years ago. We've done some live shows together, we really hit it off. We both love Twitter so we have a very similar sense of humor," Hannah gushed. "She was almost like a big sister when I first got on Summer House and gave me some good advice. And then Porsha and Gizelle I just met through some meetings and they've been really fun and so warm and I'm a big fan of all the shows that my panelists are on. So I'm having my own Bravo fan-girl moment to even be on the screen with them."
In addition to fun topics and current events, Hannah says the ladies will also dive into deeper conversations.
"I feel like there's so much craziness going on with the Housewives, so to be able to talk to other Housewives about their opinions of it, it's going to be really, really fun," the reality star said. "And then…talking about more serious things. I think Black Lives Matter is going to be important to continually talk about. Overall, just female empowerment stuff I'm going to be really excited to talk with the girls about. And then just stupid stuff because obviously as a comedian I want to make the girls laugh and I think they are all really funny in their own right. So just talking about celebrity dating or stupid fall trends, haircuts. It's going to go from serious stuff to Bravo stuff to just silly pop culture light things and I'm just excited to see where the conversations go because all of us have no filter so we'll see what happens."
And yes, Hannah hopes to have some special surprise appearances by more of your favorite Bravo stars. "I think having people pop by would be super cool but we'll have to wait and see what happens," she teased.
The six episode Bravo's Chat Room event will air Sundays and Mondays beginning Sept. 27 at 10:30 p.m. through Oct. 12.
