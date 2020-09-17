EmmysCardi BE! People's Choice AwardsNYFWPhotosVideos

Fashion Our Future 2020's NYFW Collabs Are a Vote for Style

By Carolin Lehmann 17 Sep, 2020
With the presidential election on the horizon, we've been eyeing all the cute voter merch coming out.

For New York Fashion Week, Visa shone the spotlight on female entrepreneurs and collaborated with designers Studio 189, Fe Noel and Tanya Taylor to make limited-edition Fashion Our Future 2020 merchandise in connection with Visa's sponsorship of NYFW: The Shows.

The Visa x Fashion Our Future 2020 collection includes a face mask from Studio 189, a tote bag from Tanya Taylor and a Fe Noel scarf, all available now at NYFW.com/fof2020

"This season, Visa is excited to continue our efforts championing women by collaborating with independent, female designers to produce conscious style accessories and spark conversation about a more inclusive future," said Mary Ann Reilly, the senior vice president and head of North America marketing at Visa. "Fashion is key to self-expression and inspiring change, whether that is shown on a tote, on your mask or on a T-shirt. Our hope is that these items can influence the community to raise a voice this fall and help shape a future of equality and inclusivity."

New York Fashion Week Yearbook: See Our Spring 2021 Recap

There were also virtual events and designer programming going on during New York Fashion Week as part of this collaboration.

For an engaging conversation on how fashion can serve as an agent of change, sign up and check out "Fashion's Power to Create Change," a virtual panel including Rosario Dawson and Abrima Erwiah of Studio 189, Tanya Taylor and Visa's Mary Ann Reilly here.

But now, shop the chic voter merch that's part of this collab below!

Studio 189 Mask

Get inspired to vote with the patriotic color scheme of this face mask. It's handcrafted by artisans in Ghana, so each mask is unique. 

$20
NYFW.com

Tanya Taylor Get Out the Vote Tote & Button

This tote with a screen-printed paint design come with six different button pins so you can give it a personalized look."Fashion Our Future 2020 is about celebrating using your voice and being proud to express yourself, so we wanted to make sure we were incorporating those values into our product by letting the wearer customize their own tote," Taylor said.

$40
NYFW.com

Fe Noel Vote Scarf

Whether you tie it around your neck, wear it in your hair or add it to your favorite handbag, this bandana scarf is a must-have.

$38
NYFW.com

