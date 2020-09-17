NeNe Leakes Is Leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta

NeNe Leakes is giving up her peach.
On Thursday, Sept. 17, The Real Housewives of Atlanta OG announced that she will not be returning to the Bravo series for season 13.
"I have been on an extremely, extremely long, exhausting, tiring, emotional negotiation," Leakes shared in an all-new YouTube video. "I have made the very hard and difficult decision to not be a part of Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13."
As she continued, the Bravo personality noted that this "wasn't an easy decision for" her.
Leakes, who joined RHOA in its first season, became the show's breakout star. Although the Glee actress took a two-season break, during seasons eight and nine, she returned to the long-running reality series for season 10, 11 and 12.
"I started on The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2008," Leakes reflected. "We took off like a rocket. I mean, we took off."
Continuing on this topic, Leakes revealed that her past self would've never believed that the show would go on for this long.
"I'm just so happy that I can say that I was a part of a genre, that opened up doors for black ensemble reality shows," she touted. "I want to thank everybody that has looked up to me over the years. Thank you so much for your love and support."
Leakes went on to thank Bravo for "all the memories, the laughs, the tears."
"Thank you to my production company, Truly Original, thank you guys so very much," she further added. "You guys are like family to me, I love you and I thank you."
In response to Leakes' announcement, Andy Cohen took to Instagram and wrote, "Nene Leakes is an icon of the genre. She is a gif and catchphrase machine. In 11 years of #WWHL, Nene has been our most frequent guest, and she is always A BLAST. Nene nicknamed me 'Buttercup' the first day we met, and still calls me that today. Through her whole run, she has always had a serious concern and drive to maintain the success and well-being of #RHOA. I am going to miss Nene on the show, but I'm hoping we work together again soon and will remain in each other's orbits forever.
XO, Buttercup."
Of course, Leakes remembered to thank her co-stars "for the memories."
Earlier this month, RHOA star Cynthia Bailey shared on Just the Sip that filming for season 13 was underway and that she had yet to film with Leakes.
"I don't really have any real answers for you, to be honest," Bailey noted about Leakes' future on the show. "So, I can just tell you, I haven't filmed anything with her yet. So, that's that."
In fact, during a May Daily Pop appearance, Leakes teased that her tenure on RHOA might be coming to an end.
"I don't know that. I never know, I quit every week," NeNe shared at the time. "It's a very tough show to do. I personally feel that the show has gotten very nasty."
Watch Leakes' full announcement above.
Binge past season of RHOA on Peacock starting Sept. 20.
(E!, Peacock and Bravo are all part of the NBCUniversal family)