Go Behind the Scenes of the 2020 ACM Awards With Maren Morris

Maren Morris is enjoying some much-needed R&R after celebrating the night away at the 2020 ACM Awards.

After spending much of the year with her newborn in quarantine, during which her song "The Bones" went triple platinum, the new mom took full advantage of the opportunity to get red carpet ready for the award ceremony in Nashville on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

And with the help of her glam squad, the country singer was easily one of the best dressed stars of the night.

Plus, she went home with a trophy in tow. During the ceremony, "The Middle" singer won Music Event of the Year for her performance of "Fooled Around And Fell In Love" with Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack and Elle King, and she was named Female Artist of the Year for the first time in her three years as a nominee.

While fans got to see her acceptance speech and performance on TV, much more happened behind the scenes of the show, which Maren graciously allowed E! News to bear witness to.