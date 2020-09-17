Reebok x Wonder Woman 1984 Is Honoring Real-Life COVID Superheroes

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Can't wait for Wonder Woman 1984 to make its debut? We're willing to bet the Reebok x Wonder Woman 1984 collab will tide you over!
Inspired by the unmistakable style of the early 80s that dominates the new film, the collection is a combo of style and strength, and draws from Reebok's own classic styles from the era. They've relaunched some of their most recognizable silhouettes with a WW-inspired makeover, like these must-have gold high-top sneaks. But fret not: Cheetah also gets her due in a pair of special shoes made in her honor, and there's also some great athleisure pieces inspired by the film, like these super-shiny leggings that are out of this world.
In honor of Reebok's Boston-based headquarters, and to celebrate the power of women, the brand wanted to highlight the real-life superheroes who are making a difference during COVID-19. So they found six frontline nurses from the city's major hospitals to feature in the collab's campaign in honor of their heroism. Says Caroline Machen, Reebok's VP of Global Marketing, "These nurses are on the frontlines fighting the first global pandemic of the century day in and day out by risking their lives to save others. While they might not see themselves as real life wonder women, we do."
The Reebok x Wonder Woman 1984 collab is available now. Grab your lasso of truth and shop our faves below!
Reebok Freestyle Hi Women's Shoes
Surely you've seen the images of Wonder Woman's fab gold armor. Now you can recreate the look yourself with these high-top sneaks, which are actually the first ever fitness shoe created specifically for women. Here, it gets a WW-inspired makeover with a metallic-finish leather upper, accented with two ankle straps paying homage to the original, and an EVA midsole on the inside for shock absorption and lightweight cushioning.
Reebok Classic Leather Shoes
But if Barbara Minerva, a.k.a. Cheetah, is more your speed, grab a pair of these classic leather sneaks created in her honor. They're awesomely old-school with some edgy punk touches, like accents of cheetah print and checkerboard details. The shoe itself is made of a blend of premium leather and canvas, with just the right amount of cushioning for your feet, and a rubberized sole to make sure you never lose your grip.
Reebok Wonder Woman Track Jacket
Ready to run like the wind? This track jacket will help you take flight, with a relaxed fit and mesh venting to keep you cool when you're in a race against time to save the world. It also sports Wonder Woman graphics and a retro-style tall collar in honor of the 80s. Plus, it's made of 86% recycled polyester, with a little bit of elsastane for some extra stretch and movement.
Reebok Classic Leggings
These nylon/elastane leggings look like they're from another planet, and we totally love them. The front features a reflective Vector logo, while the back shows off the Wonder Woman logo. And in keeping with the times, they offer an on-trend shine to help you stand out from the crowd. They also come in a light blue and signature Wonder Woman Armor gold, but we love this eggplant purple appropriately called "Meteorite."
Reebok Wonder Woman INV Jet Crew Socks
For those days when you can't get decked out in head-to-to superhero-inspired athletic gear, these socks will help keep you in the spirit, even when they're hiding in your shoes. They're crew-style with toe and heel cushioning for added comfort, with Wonder Woman's classic logo on the front. And the cotton/poly/nylon/elastane blend means they're stretchy, breathable, and ready for anything.
